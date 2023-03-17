DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s time to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day by wearing green and finding the top Irish pub around and enjoying a round or two of drinks with your friends!

While the home of the pub belongs in Ireland, there are plenty of representatives around America that do the OG’s justice, but where can you find them? We checked out a report from LoveFood to find the best Irish pub in every state.

“Whether it’s St Patrick’s Day (17 March) or just any day of the week when you’re looking for some good drinks, food, and craic, there’s nowhere better than an Irish bar. The US has some gems, from longstanding taverns set up by families with Irish roots to more modern pubs pouring craft brews and delicious bar food. We’ve found the best Irish pub or bar in each state for traditional Irish food, Guinness, and more,” the report said.

While Texas is filled with many a great pub, there’s no better than Dallas’ Trinity Hall Irish Pub & Restaurant, according to LoveFood’s report.

“With a jam-packed schedule of live music, soccer screenings, pub quizzes, and poker nights, there’s always something going on at the Trinity Hall Irish Pub & Restaurant. Located in Dallas, this lively bar also offers weekly whiskey tasting nights, so visitors can try some of the 300-plus varieties behind the bar. With around 200 types of beer and cider on offer as well, you’ll be spoilt for choice,” the report explained.