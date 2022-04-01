DALLAS (KDAF) — We are one step closer to Dallas Pride’s return to Fair Park as tickets have officially gone on sale.

Dallas Pride returning to Fair Park on June 4 – 5

All of the fun will begin on Saturday, June 4, in Fair Park with the Dallas Pride Music Festival. It will be a family-friendly festival featuring a variety of musical and dance performances on indoor and outdoor stages. More than 200 vendors will be present with booths for people to shop during the festival.

You can buy tickets for the Dallas Pride Music Festival on Saturday, June 4 by going to dallaspride.org.