DALLAS (KDAF) — Dallas Pride officials have announced that this year’s event will return to Fair Park from June 4-5.

“We are so appreciative for the love and support shown to our community,” Jaron Turnbow, executive director of Dallas Pride, said in a press release. “And now it’s time to be out and proud together!”

All of the fun will begin on Saturday, June 4, in Fair Park with the Dallas Pride Music Festival. It will be a family-friendly festival featuring a variety of musical and dance performances on indoor and outdoor stages. More than 200 vendors will be present with booths for people to shop during the festival.

There will also be a Family Pride Zone designated for families with several bounce houses, face painting booths, children’s entertainment and a train ride in the Automobile Building.

Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for teens and children 12-years-old and younger will get in for free. Tickets will go on sale in March at dallaspride.org.