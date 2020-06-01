Dallas Pride Parade is going virtual for 2020

DALLAS, TX (KDAF) — Dallas Pride is reimagining its 2020 event, “The Pride of Texas.” With health and safety of its community, friends, supporters, and allies top of mind, the Dallas Pride Board of Directors made the decision to move the event from a physical presence at Fair Park to a virtual celebration for 2020, with the intent of resuming in-person events in subsequent years.

“The LGBTQ+ community has always become more resilient in the face of uncertainty, and we are doing that today in the midst of this pandemic,” Jaron Turnbow, executive director of Dallas Pride, noted. “Pride is not just about one event; it’s about celebrating a spirit of community that no virus can destroy. It’s an exciting prospect to reach an even bigger audience virtually, and to bring our message to the living rooms of supporters across the DFW Metroplex and beyond in an inclusive way.”

Dallas Pride is creating a celebration across digital platforms, and will be announcing further details soon. To learn more about Dallas Pride, get updates, and be added to the email list, please follow us on all our social media channels.