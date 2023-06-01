DART—The 40th anniversary of the Dallas Pride celebration begins on Saturday, June 3, with a series of fantastic events.

This year’s theme is 40 and Fabulous. On Sunday, the Pride Parade will take place on June 4, starting at 2 p.m. and ending at 4:30 p.m.

It will be a party atmosphere with bars open and parties happening! Make sure you are taking a DART or a car-sharing service to get to and from there safely.

Dart will be running its normal schedule. You can take the green line to the main entrance at Fair Park on Parry Ave or take another route on MLK Blvd. If you take the MLK route, you will have to walk 1 block East. Make sure to plan ahead using by visiting Dart’s website.

It’s the safe and convenient way to all the festivities.

Go contactless: Skip the shenanigans by buying your pass with the GoPass® app, GoPass® Tap, or any contactless card or device. See below for complete details.

2. Turn it green: Be sure to activate your ticket in the GoPass app or tap your contactless credit card or device to a reader prior to boarding. Day Passes are only valid on the day of activation.

3. Take in all the day’s fun: DART makes it easy for parade and festival-goers.

4. Get the deets: Click here for complete parade details including the parade route.

5. Plan ahead for good luck: DART encourages you to allow extra time that day due to service demand.