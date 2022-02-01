DALLAS (KDAF) — Ahead of this week’s potential winter weather in North Texas, the Dallas Police Department took to Twitter to share some tips on how to navigate the roads during severe weather. “Be prepared and be weather aware.”

DPD says when at traffic signals, always proceed through the intersection with caution even with a green light/right-of-way. If you’re at a traffic signal that’s flashing or out, treat that intersection as a four-way stop. If you come upon a flashing or out signal you’re asked to call 311 or use the OurDallas mobile app.

If there are fallen wires, poles or other dangerous debris in the roadway, do not approach, attempt to move or drive over them.

Before hitting the road, check your tires and all vehicle lights are working. When driving, be sure to maintain extra distance between you and other vehicles to ensure safety while braking. As always, wear your seatbelt.

“Safety first,” Dallas PD says. “When possible stay home. Fewer vehicles on the road mean fewer accidents.”