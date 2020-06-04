Dallas police: Molotov cocktails found in nightlife district

DALLAS (AP) — Police in Dallas say they found a box of Molotov cocktails in a nightlife district this weekend, as cities across the country have seen some protests against police violence turn destructive.

The department said Wednesday that an officer found the cardboard box of liquor bottles with rags stuffed into the mouths around 12:30 p.m. Sunday in the Deep Ellum neighborhood.

Police say the fire department’s hazmat team “took possession of the items at the scene for disposal.” No arrests have been made.

Police have not confirmed anyone using the crude explosive devices during Dallas demonstrations and did not provide more detail on the investigation.

