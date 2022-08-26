DALLAS (KDAF) — Calling all dog lovers, Friday, Aug. 26, is National Dog Day. We can’t think of anything more deserving of love than man’s best friend themself.

So, in the spirit of National Dog Day, we are raising our glasses to dogs.

It looks like North Texas is getting in on the celebrations as well. The Dallas Police Department is celebrating their furry companions on Twitter.

Department officials tweeted, “Boop. This #NationalDogDay, a special thank you to our canine officers and their partners. Here are just some of our good boys and girls…..”



Photos courtesy the Dallas Police Department via Twitter.