Dallas police find 6-year-old tied up in shed; grandmother, boyfriend arrested

DALLAS, Tx. – A Dallas woman faces charges after police found her 6-year-old grandson tied up in a shed.

When police responded to the home after receiving a tip the child’s grandmother, 53-year-old Esmeralda Lira, told them the child was with his mother. However, a man living in the back of the property led police to a shed.

The boy was found by officers with his hands tied behind his back

Lira claimed it was the first time her grandson was put in the shed, but her live-in boyfriend, 64-year-old Jose Balderas, said the boy was being punished for at least two weeks after stealing food.

The child alleged the abuse started when he was out of school “for this corona thing”, telling officers he has been forced to sleep in the shed,

Lira and Balderas both face felony charges for endangering a child.

The 6-year-old boy, along with his 7-year-old sister and 4-year-old brother, have been removed from the home.