Dallas Police Chief U. Reneé Hall resigns

It was announced on Tuesday that Dallas Police Chief U. Reneé Hall is resigning from her potion. The news comes from a statement released by City Manager T.C. Broadnax that he has accepted her letter of resignation.

Chief Hall, who was the first Black female police chief in the city, will step down on November 10, 2020. Chief Hall has recently come under criticism for how the department responded to protests after the killing of George Floyd by Minnesota police in May, specifically the Margaret Hunt Hill bridge incident on June 1.