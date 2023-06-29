DALLAS (KDAF) — There are some really good pizzerias available in Dallas. However, one “sliced” through its competition and made the list for Top Pizza USA 2023.

Partenope Ristorante made the list coming in at #16 for Top Pizza in the United States. Located in Dallas, TX (1903 Main St. to be exact), the eatery has made a name for itself nationally.

“Dino Santonicola and his wife Megan lead this pizzeria in the heart of the commercial district of the city. They do so with the passion of those who wish to tell the world of Naples. The pizza is naturally Neapolitan and prepared according to the specifications. It is light, thin, and well-leavened…The venue also includes pro and amateur pizza courses as well as catering and packages for private events,” the website describes Partenope.

