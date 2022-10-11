DALLAS (KDAF) — Pizza is an important part of the culture of the world and in the United States as it is one of the most consumed food items beside hamburgers and other such food giants.

Finding your go-to pizza restaurant is of the utmost importance as there are almost too many to count in every big city across the U.S. It’s especially important during Pizza Month in October and even more so on Tuesday, October 11 which is National Sausage Pizza Day!

NationalToday says, “Believe it or not, pizza with toppings like sausage is a relatively new way to consume it. For a few hundred years, Italians have been eating flatbreads that resemble modern cheese pizzas, but it was only in the 20th century that people started to innovate.”

A report from KOA looked at the best pizza joints in America and made their rankings of the top 20 in the country, and a Dallas staple made the list.

The report says, “Pizza. Possibly the most widely loved food, the word “pizza” can mean so many different things. There are endless possibilities of the types of pizza you can create and eat, which is one of the reasons this food is loved by so many. You may be a pro-pineapple-on-your-pizza person, or you may be vehemently against it. Either way, you are still a lover of pizza, and that’s all that really matters.”

Coming in at the No. 13 spot in the country is Dallas’ Cane Rosso! This restaurant serves its diners some authentic wood-fired pizzas right in the Lone Star State and now it’s got more locations around DFW and outposts in other big Texas cities like Houston and Austin.

It’s got over 20 different pizzas with an option to just build your own along with many other menu items that aren’t pizza.