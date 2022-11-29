DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s pie! Fruity or nutty filling with a delicious crust, delicious crust, can’t imagine a more beautiful holiday dessert.

While everyone is still wondering why in the world they consumed thousands of calories in a mere two or so hours last Thursday, we’re over here consumed with the deliciousness that pies truly bring to the table.

Tuesday, November 29 is National Cream Pie Day and while this flavor alone is top-notch, we’re truly focused on all pies near the end of the year.

So, we checked out a report from Food & Wine on the best pie in every state, and a Dallas pie shop is getting recognized for its variety and delicious offerings. The report states that Emporium Pies in the Bishop Arts District is the big dog when it comes to pies and their deep dish apple is something that leaves nothing desired, other than wanting more.

“Starting out in a charming, 1930s bungalow in Dallas’ burgeoning Bishop Arts District, Megan Wilkes and Mary Gauntt’s Emporium Pies has become something of a smash hit, with shops all over the area. Ten apples at a time go into their deep dish apple, rich with housemade caramel and topped with cinnamon-laced streuse.

“You will address the considerable result, if you please, as Lord of the Apple Pies. Everything really is bigger in Texas. And what’s more Texas than pecan pie? Have one shipped from the oldest surviving bakery in Texas — Eilenberger’s in Palestine started out in the late 1800s,” the report said.