DALLAS (KDAF) — Dallas Police tweeted out, “Everyone is excited about the upcoming St. Patrick’s Day parade! Here are a few tips if you plan on attending. #StPatricksDay”

The 41st Annual Dallas St. Patrick’s Parade & Festival is set for March 12 with Dallas Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki as Grand Marshal. The parade will begin at 11 a.m. on Greenville Avenue at Blackwell Street and end at SMU Boulevard and Central Expressway. Alongside the parade, the festival is set to run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. with a concert at Energy Square until 5 p.m.

Dallas Police shared out the following information:

Parking will be limited, so, the public is encourgaed to use public transportation if you’re able to

Parking violations in residential neighborhoods will be enforced

There will be traffic and road closures, so, plan your travel accordingly

Large crowds are expected, so make sure to keep your children and pets close