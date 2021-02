DALLAS (KDAF) – According to Chief Eddie Garcia, 2 Dallas police officers were shot while responding to a shooting call.

We’ve had two officers shot responding to a shooting call, prayers up please! @DallasPD . https://t.co/8fky804q2E — Eddie Garcia (@DPDChiefGarcia) February 18, 2021

It happened Thursday morning. According to thr Dallas Police Department, officers responded shortly after 11am to a shooting call in the 5300 block of Bonita Avenue, near North Henderson Avenue.

SWAT is on scene.

The department says the officers were transported to an area hospital and are said to be in stable condition.



There is an active search for the suspect.



UPDATE: Officers are in stable condition. Search/apprehension of the suspect ongoing. God bless the peacemakers. — Eddie Garcia (@DPDChiefGarcia) February 18, 2021