Dallas pathology practice first in North Texas to offer Roche coronavirus antibody test

DALLAS (KDAF) – A Dallas-based pathology practice is one of the first to produce and offer a coronavirus antibody test to local healthcare providers.

Arbor Diagnostics was the 7th group in the country to partner with Roche, the developer’s of the Roche’s SARS-CoV-2 Total Antibody Serology test. The antibody test can help determine if a patient has been exposed to the virus which causes COVID-19.

Angela Smith, VP of Operations at Arbor Diagnostics sais “This comprehensive antibody assay helps to lay the groundwork for getting our country back to work and eventually pre-pandemic life, by providing a picture of the patient’s COVID-19 exposure history.”

On May 3rd, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued an Emergency Use Authorization for the Roche antibody test.