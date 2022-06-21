DALLAS (KDAF) — The Dallas Park and Recreation Department is hosting the Splash and Dash this Saturday, June 25.
Officials say this is a great opportunity for youth who want to try a multisport. The Splash and Dash involves a swim race, following by a footrace, with distances varying based on age.
- Children age 7-10 years old: 100M Swim, 1K Run
- Teens age 11-15 years old: 200M Swim, 2K Run
Registration for the dash is $10 per child and includes:
- A drawstring bag
- Goggles
- Swim cap
- USAT Membership
For more information, and to register, click here.