DALLAS (KDAF) — The holiday season is filled with joy and wonder, especially if you’re surrounded by family and friends, but if you’re along for the holidays, they can prove to be tougher than any other season in the year.

So, what are the loneliest cities in the country? A report from the Chamber of Commerce analyzed Census Bureau data across the nearly 200 cities in the country to find America’s loneliest cities.

“And the trend of living solo shows no signs of slowing down as major life milestones such as marriage are being put on hold. In 2022, the average age to marry was 30.1 for men and 28.2 for women. But which cities are home to the most people who live alone, and where has living alone seen the biggest increase,” the report said.

Two Texas cities were ranked in the top 30 loneliest cities in the country and Dallas came in at No. 28 while Austin seems a bit lonelier at No. 25. The report found that among all of the homes in Dalla,s nearly 40% were occupied by one person. It also found:

Dallas is Getting Lonelier: The city appears to be getting lonelier. On average, the number of people living alone in Dallas has increased 4.02% year-over-year since 2016.

The city appears to be getting lonelier. On average, the number of people living alone in Dallas has increased 4.02% year-over-year since 2016. Pandemic Loneliness: During the pandemic alone (2019-2021), the number of one-person households in Dallas increased 9.23% from 190,117 in 2019 to 207,660 in 2021.

During the pandemic alone (2019-2021), the number of one-person households in Dallas increased from 190,117 in 2019 to 207,660 in 2021. Lonely Women: In Dallas, 19.4% of one-person householders are women.

In Dallas, 19.4% of one-person householders are women. Lonely Men: Meanwhile, 19.4% of one-person householders are men.