DALLAS (KDAF) — The Dallas Opera will be putting on performances of The Barber of Seville from March 19 to March 27.

This comedic play is set in early 19th century Spain and centers around Count Almaviva. Almaviva wants to marry his love Rosina, and she is equally in love with the Count, but her guardian puts a wrench in their plans. He wants to marry Rosina himself. With too much on the line, the Count calls upon the help of Figaro. The rest – you’ll just have to see for yourself.

Masks are required for guests in the lobby and the performance hall. For more information, including where to buy tickets, click here.