DALLAS (KDAF) — Love craft beer? Dallas Observer thinks it’s pretty cool too. That’s why they’re excited to announce the official date for their 12th annual BrewFest.

On Sept. 10, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., head down to the Dallas Farmers Market for an afternoon of beer. There’s plenty of fun to be had at this event, including beer samples from local breweries, snacks, cool swag, music and vendors.

General admissions tickets which include 12 2-ounce beer samples are $35 per ticket, but if that’s not enough for your taste, there will be sample cards available at the event.

Presale tickets are now available by using promo code BREWFAN. For more information, visit Dallas Observer.