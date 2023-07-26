Ability Connection hopes the workshop will provide students with the tools they need for success both now, and in the future.

The video above is a previous unrelated segment

DALLAS (KDAF) — Ability Connection wants to help families of special needs students prepare for the upcoming school year.

Located on 7880 Bent Branch Dr. the non-profit is hosting a C.O.R.E. Skills Camp Tune-Up on July 29.

The workshop is designed for students aged 10-17 receiving special education services in Dallas County. Students will not only receive resources but also learn fundamental skills and strategies in a supportive environment.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., dedicated and experienced staff will be on campus. Confirm attendance via a brief survey by noon, July 28th. Don’t miss this opportunity!