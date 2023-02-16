DALLAS (KDAF) — A new employment program for people with criminal records is launching in Dallas. The program is aimed to help people with a criminal record find work in the labor market with prospective employers and secure good-paying jobs in emerging industries.

The new program will launch at eight correctional facilities, with an expected expansion to 600,000 Securus tablets nationwide in the Spring.

According to the Labor Department’s Bureau of Labor Statistics, unemployment is at the lowest level since 1969. Furthermore, businesses could be looking all over, just to make up for the labor shortages.

The Society for Human Resources Management reported in 2021 that 53% percent of hiring managers would be willing to hire people with a criminal background.

A company called Securus Technologies is partnering with a job search website Honest Jobs, and officials say they’re committed to hiring formerly incarcerated individuals through the site.

“Americans with criminal records have long been excluded from the labor market, and Securus is working to provide thousands of these Americans with access to the Honest Jobs platform in an effort to reduce recidivism and alleviate national labor shortages,” a Securus spokesperson said.

If you’re having a difficult time regaining employment after being convicted of a crime. You can head over to Honest Jobs to potentially find your next career.