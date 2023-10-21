DALLAS (KDAF) — Halloween is right around the corner and many parents will be out trick-or-treating with their children.

Instacart has a new feature that will help you determine the best neighborhoods to get the best candy this Halloween.

According to the data, Highland Park was voted one of the safest in the nation for trick-or-treating, ranking in at No. 2.

Here are the top 10 zip codes on Instacart’s list:

1. 84043 (Lehi, Utah)

2. 75205 (Highland Park, Texas)

3. 77024 (Houston, Texas)

4. 76092 (Southlake, Texas)

5. 84045 (Saratoga Springs, Utah)

6. 60606 (Chicago, Illinois)

7. 92223 (Beaumont, California)

8. 11530 (Garden City, New York)

9. 08057 (Moorestown, New Jersey)

10. 93536 (Lancaster, Georgia)

Using Instacart’s “Scare Score” you can find out if your neighborhood guarantees a” trick-or-treating experience” by entering your zip code.

Find out more information by downloading Instacart.