DALLAS (KDAF) — Dallas has received some representation at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival.

The Dallas Film & Creative Industries Office congratulates Dallas-native Cooper Raiff for winning the Audience Award in the U.S. Dramatic category for his film Cha Cha Real Smooth.

Film synopsis: A directionless college graduate embarks on a relationship with a young mom and her teenage daughter while learning the boundaries of his new bar mitzvah party-starting gig.

To read the full list of winners from this year’s Sundance Film Festival, click here.