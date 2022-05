DALLAS (KDAF) — She is known as America’s #1 Mom Coach, but did you also know that Hannah Keely is a Dallas native?

This mother of seven has been with her husband for three decades and claims to have never had a fight with her husband. So what is her secret? Keely joined CW33 to talk more about how she maintains her popular “no fight” declaration and gives tips for married people and parents.

If you want to learn more about Hannah, you can follow her on Instagram at @hannahkeely.