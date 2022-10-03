Dallas-native Jonathan Majors may play Dennis Rodman in new film: Report

DALLAS (KDAF) — It looks like Dallas-native Jonathan Majors is adding another iconic role to his already busy schedule, this time a biopic.

According to a report from Deadline, Majors may play infamous basketball star Dennis Rodman in Liongate’s new film about Rodman’s 48 hours in Las Vegas during the 1998 NBA Finals.

The report goes on to say that the deal is not closed, however, Majors is on board and negotiations are reportedly heading in the right direction.

Majors is set to be the next major villain in the Marvel Cinematic Universe starring as Kang the Conqueror in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, and possibly Avengers: Secret Wars. He will also star alongside Michael B. Jordan in Creed III.