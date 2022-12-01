DALLAS (KDAF) — Dallas native and actor Scoot McNairy will be back in North Texas for a night of film, food and fun.

TX Whiskey and McNairy will host a Q&A event at TX Whiskey Ranch in Fort Worth, where McNairy will host a chat about his Hollywood career, history in Dallas, and life outside of the acting world.

He has been in dozens of films including the Oscar-winning film Argo, 12 Years a Slave, Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice, Monsters, Frank, and many many more.

The event will be on Dec. 19 at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are now on sale with tickets costing about $25 per ticket. To get your tickets, click here.