DALLAS (KDAF) — If you are thinking about buying a house in the new year, North Texas is the place to do it.

The Knock Buyer-Seller Market Index says the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex is the fourth-best buyers’ market in the nation with home sales expected to drop 9% in 2023. The median home price in Dallas in November of 2022 was $380,000.

Though home sales are expected to go down, experts predict that home prices will stay above pre-pandemic levels with a 6.7% increase projected in 2023.

Other top 10 buyers’ markets include:

Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ Colorado Springs, CO Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Ogden-Clearfield, UT Greeley, CO Salt Lake City, UT Memphis, TN-MO-AR Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX

In 2022, DFW was the 10th best buyer’s market.

For the full report, visit Knock.