DALLAS (KDAF) — If you are thinking about buying a house in the new year, North Texas is the place to do it.

The Knock Buyer-Seller Market Index says the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex is the fourth-best buyers’ market in the nation with home sales expected to drop 9% in 2023. The median home price in Dallas in November of 2022 was $380,000.

Though home sales are expected to go down, experts predict that home prices will stay above pre-pandemic levels with a 6.7% increase projected in 2023.

Other top 10 buyers’ markets include:

  1. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ
  2. Colorado Springs, CO
  3. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV
  4. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
  5. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
  6. Ogden-Clearfield, UT
  7. Greeley, CO
  8. Salt Lake City, UT
  9. Memphis, TN-MO-AR
  10. Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX

In 2022, DFW was the 10th best buyer’s market.

For the full report, visit Knock.