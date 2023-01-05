DALLAS (KDAF) — If you are thinking about buying a house in the new year, North Texas is the place to do it.
The Knock Buyer-Seller Market Index says the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex is the fourth-best buyers’ market in the nation with home sales expected to drop 9% in 2023. The median home price in Dallas in November of 2022 was $380,000.
Though home sales are expected to go down, experts predict that home prices will stay above pre-pandemic levels with a 6.7% increase projected in 2023.
Other top 10 buyers’ markets include:
- Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ
- Colorado Springs, CO
- Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV
- Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
- Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
- Ogden-Clearfield, UT
- Greeley, CO
- Salt Lake City, UT
- Memphis, TN-MO-AR
- Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX
In 2022, DFW was the 10th best buyer’s market.
For the full report, visit Knock.