DALLAS (KDAF) — The new year is here and some people will be looking for a new start, whether that’s new relationships, jobs, or even a new place to live.

In order to have a new job and new relationships, sometimes an entirely new city is necessary to get these things rolling, but where are you to go in 2023? Zillow released a report on the hottest housing markets in 2023 and a Texas city was ranked in the top 10.

“This year’s hottest markets will feel much chillier than they did a year ago,” said Anushna Prakash, economic data analyst at Zillow.

“The desire to move hasn’t changed, but both buyers and sellers are frozen in place by higher mortgage rates, slowing the housing market to a crawl. Markets that offer relative affordability and room to grow are poised to stand out, especially given the prevalence of remote work. The good news for buyers is that monthly housing costs have stopped climbing. Home shoppers who can overcome affordability hurdles will find a more comfortable market this year, with more time to consider options and less chance of a bidding war, even if they’re shopping in one of the hottest markets.”

Dallas was ranked the No. 4 spot on the list behind Charlotte, Cleveland, and Pittsburgh.

Zillow’s 10 hottest housing markets of 2023:

Charlotte Cleveland Pittsburgh Dallas Nashville Jacksonville Kansas City Miami Atlanta Philadelphia

Zillow Hottest Real Estate markets of 2023

The report adds, “There are only four holdovers from last year’s top 10, an indicator of how much the housing market has changed in just one year. Last year’s hottest market, Tampa, just missed the cut this year, coming in at 11.

“Austin, 2021’s hottest market, has fallen all the way to 29th on the list, in large part because it now ranks among the country’s most expensive large markets. San Jose, Sacramento, Minneapolis–St. Paul, Denver and San Francisco make up the five coolest large markets in Zillow’s 2023 projections.”