DALLAS (KDAF) — The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the landscape of living where you work, as many Americans now enjoy the flexibility and comfort of working from home.

Because of this shift, businesses continue to reassess how they approach hybrid work, remote work and office work. A new report from Peerspace, a marketplace for hourly venue rentals for meetings, productions and events, is looking into the fastest growing cities for offsite bookings this year.

“New York City and Los Angeles continue to be popular destinations for offsites, but we’re also seeing exciting growth in cities like Washington D.C., Boston, and Las Vegas. Employees are looking for the chance to get together in person as needed, and when they do, they want to gather in destinations and spaces that are exciting and inspire creativity,” Peerspace CEO Eric Shoup said in a news release.

Here are the fastest growing U.S. cities for offsite bookings:

Washington D.C. Boston, Massachusetts Las Vegas, Nevada Bellevue, Washington Seattle, Washington Chicago, Illinois Phoenix, Arizona Denver, Colorado Dallas, Texas Oakland, California

For the full report, click here.