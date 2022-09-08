DALLAS (KDAF) — Chocolate is the best. It goes with everything: candy, strawberries, bacon, bananas and even coffee.

So in celebration of this delicious food, one report from LawnLove.com has named Dallas one of the best cities for chocolate lovers in the nation.

Officials say they looked for cities with abundant chocolate factories and high-quality shops selling chocolate, including chocolatiers, dessert shops and patisseries. They say they also considered chocolate-themed entertainment as well.

Out of 190 cities chosen for this study, Dallas ranked 10th overall ranking 6th in the nation for accessibility to chocolate. Other cities included in the top 10 were:

New York City San Francisco, CA Las Vegas, NV Hershey, PA Los Angeles, CA Seattle, WA Chicago, IL Orlando, FL San Diego, CA Dallas, TX

However, not all of North Texas is friendly to chocolate lovers. A couple of North Texas towns ranked as some of the worst cities for chocolate lovers in the nation. Mesquite ranked 188th out of 190 and Garland followed closely behind, ranking 187th out of 190,

For the full report, visit LawnLove.com.