DALLAS (KDAF) — A new study says that one North Texas city is especially good for soccer fans.

WalletHub officials have released an official list ranking more than 290 U.S. based on which ones were the best, and worst, for soccer fans.

Two Texas cities made the top 20 list: Houston (15th) and Dallas (19th).

Officials analyzed each city across more than 50 different metrics, including the minimum season-ticket price for a game, stadium accessibility and number of championship wins.

Here are the top 20 cities for soccer fans:

Los Angeles, CA Seattle, WA Portland, OR Orlando, FL Kansas City, MO Washington D.C. New York, NY Atlanta, GA Salt Lake City, UT St. Paul, MN Columbus, OH Chicago, IL Boston, MA Miami, FL Houston, TX Philadelphia, PA Cary, NC Denver, CO Dallas, TX San Jose, CA

For the full report, visit WalletHub.