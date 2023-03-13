DALLAS (KDAF) — 21 Savage once said, “The same way that I be goin’ in and out of Texas.” Now him and Drake will literally do just that.

Drake and 21 Savage will be going on tour and coming to Dallas!

The rappers will start their tour in mid-June, making their first stop in New Orleans. According to Drake’s website, there will be 29 concerts.

Drake announced the tour on his Instagram with a post referring to the tour as the Blur Tour.

Tickets will be available to the public on Friday, March 17, starting at 12 p.m. you can purchase the tickets on Drake’s website.

If you want to make sure your ticket is in the bag, then you can purchase presale tickets on Wednesday, March 15. The duo will be in Dallas at the American Airlines center on Saturday, June 24.

Cash App customers who love the duo, you are in luck! Cash app customers are getting first dibs on the Blur Tour tickets.