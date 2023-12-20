The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — The Dallas Museum of Art is making its ticketed shows free on the first Sunday of each month, starting Jan. 7, 2024.

This new offering will expand the Museum’s free general admission to include all ticketed exhibitions on the first Sunday of each month through the end of 2026. FREE First Sundays is made possible by the Art Bridges Foundation’s Access for All program, an initiative that aims to increase accessibility to museums and encourage engagement with local audiences.

Museum-goers can see the three current exhibits, Abraham Angel: Between Wonder and Seduction, Afro-Atlantic Histories and He Said/She Said: Contemporary Women Artists Interject, as well as the permanent collections housing art from Georgia O’Keefe, Salvador Dali, and more.