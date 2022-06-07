DALLAS (KDAF) — The Dallas Museum of Art is getting in on the Pride Month celebrations.

If you haven’t had the opportunity to celebrate Pride, the museum is hosting its annual Pride Block Party on Friday, June 17. Prepare for a night of fun and informative events all touching on topics affecting the LGBTQ+ community, including:

Free HIV testing

An interactive presentation exploring gender understanding

Big D Reads: The Accommodation: The Politics of Race in American City

Special Performances from Mr. and Mrs. Dallas Southern Pride and Tommie Ross

Film screening of No Straight Lines: The Rise of Queer Comics

And more

The block party is free with an admission ticket. For more information, click here.