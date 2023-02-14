DALLAS (KDAF) — Searching for a home during Valentine’s Day weekend? Homes with romantic street names are on the market during this Valentine’s Day weekend.

2403 Lovers Lane, Dallas Texas, 75235

2133 Lovedale Ave #206, Dallas, Texas, 75235.

4366 Valentines Street, Fort Worth, Texas 76107

1217 Valentines Street, Hurst, Texas 76053

3602 Rosebud Dr. Arlington, Texas 76016

The first home is a 3-bedroom house on 2403 Lovers Lane, Dallas Texas, 75235.

In the same area, a 2-bedroom condominium is on 2133 Lovedale Ave #206, Dallas, Texas, 75235.

In the Fort Worth Texas area, you can find a 3-bedroom home that is located at 4366 Valentines Street, Fort Worth, Texas 76107. The home was originally updated from its original 1950s style.

1217 Valentines Street, Hurst, Texas 76053 is another street named after Valentine’s Day. The home is currently up for sale.

In North Texas, a home on 1736 Flowers Dr. Carrollton, Texas 75007. The home is a 4-bedroom home that has a new roof and a lot of renovations.

The last home is located in Arlington. The 4-bedroom and 5-bathroom home is on 3602 Rosebud Dr, Arlington, Texas 76016.