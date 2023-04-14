DALLAS (KDAF) — Are you looking for some exciting and family-friendly weekend getaway options in Texas? Look no further!

Trips to Discover has named Dallas as one of the top kid-friendly weekend getaways in Texas. Dallas is home to a wide range of destinations that are perfect for families with children of all ages.

“You can find lots of family-friendly things to do in Dallas, such as the Children’s Theater and Firefighter Museum. There are Six Flags Over Texas and Hurricane Harbor for some thrills and adventure, especially if you are traveling with teenagers,” Trips to Discover mentioned.

Basically, if you’re looking for outdoor adventures, amusement parks, historical sites, or simply a change of scenery, everything can be found right in your backyard.

To help you plan your next family vacation, we’ve rounded up a list of places to check out right in Dallas! So pack your bags, grab the kids, and get ready for some unforgettable family fun!

The Dallas World Aquarium The Dallas Zoo Six Flags Over Texas Perot Museum of Nature and Science Safari Run The Gentle Zoo Rainbow Vomit Sci-Tech Discovery Center Xscape Adventures Go Ape

To see the complete list of Texas-friendly vacation spots, visit Trips to Discover.