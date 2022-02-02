DALLAS (KDAF) — North Texas is preparing for incoming winter weather and Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson has shared a “what to know” list ahead of Winter Storm Landon’s arrival in Dallas, “Landon is not supposed to be as bad as Winter Storm Uri in February 2021, but after all that, it’s reasonable for you to wonder and worry.”

Johnson says that 40 Public Works vehicles will be out and about sanding and salting roads and bridges — temporary traffic signals and signs will be put in place by the city’s Transportation Department where traffic signals are out of commission.

“But that doesn’t mean it’s safe for you to hop in your car and get out there. Your best bet is to totally stay off the roads if you are able to stay home and wait for the ice to melt. Remember, even a fender bender can put others, including responding Dallas Fire-Rescue personnel, at risk.”

The mayor adds that there is potential for power outages and state leaders said energy demand will increase but they don’t expect a repeat of 2021. “The City of Dallas isn’t in the energy production business (that’s privately run), and the city government doesn’t control the power lines (in Dallas, those are owned by Oncor). So if your power is out, the city can only play a supporting role at best.”

Oncor has prepared additional crews to standby and has stocked up on equipment in case of damage affecting any outages. “Hopefully, if the power is out, it won’t be out for very long. Oncor has also made fixes to its call center if you need to reach someone.”

Dallas is making its libraries and recreation centers available as warming centers and charging stations for your devices during business hours. If you need to find a warming station click here. Upon necessity, after business hours the Kay Bailey Hutchinson Convention Center (Memorial Auditorium) will be opened.

Wednesday, Dallas will open a temporary inclement weather shelter at the Automobile Building at Fair Park. The shelter is open around the clock and COVID-19 testing will be available.