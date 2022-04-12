DALLAS (KDAF) — Multiple people were injured including at least 10 who were shot in a subway station attack in Brooklyn, New York Tuesday morning, according to officials. The suspect is not in custody at the time of this article’s writing.

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson released a statement of support for those affected by this act of violence:

“I am praying for the victims of this senseless and horrendous violence, for the medical professionals tending to them, and for the law enforcement officers working to bring the shooter to justice. Brooklynites, know that the people of Dallas stand with you.”