DALLAS (KDAF) — Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson continues his outspokenness for wanting the city to acquire more professional sports franchises and even more major businesses.

Now, Mayor Johnson wants Dallas to play to win on every front and needs a gameplan to attract and retain pro sports teams and major businesses. He says, “Over the years, as this region has grown, the city’s suburban neighbors have benefited from the “Dallas” brand. They have used this city’s economic might and significant national reputation to attract businesses into their own city limits.”

“They pitch their proximity to the City of Dallas along with promises of newer infrastructure, lower taxes, lower crime, better public schools, and exciting new amenities. They play hardball — and they win, which means the City of Dallas loses out on potential new tax revenue, on additional economic activity, and on residents.”

He states that teams are using the name of Dallas to better portray their standing when not being located or even playing directly in the city:

“The *Dallas* Cowboys are based in the City of Frisco and play in the City of Arlington. FC *Dallas* plays in the City of Frisco. The Texas Rangers play in the City of Arlington in a brand-new stadium that should have been built in Downtown Dallas. The *Dallas* Wings also play in the City of Arlington. The Professional Golfers’ Association of America no longer hosts any tournaments in the City of Dallas, as the AT&T Byron Nelson is now played in the City of McKinney.

“For too long, the City of Dallas has been too passive when it comes to winning major business operations. And that’s especially true when it comes to attracting and retaining these professional sports franchises. That’s why I created the Ad Hoc Committee on Professional Sports Recruitment and Retention.”

Johnson does want to add another NFL franchise to the city, but he says the new committee is heavily focused on retaining the Dallas Mavericks and Stars franchises, as their leases at the American Airlines Center will expire in 2031.

“So, this is the time to start having that conversation. The Mavericks and Stars have meant a lot to the City of Dallas. They have consistently stepped up to help out in the city’s times of need. They’re involved with the city’s youth. And they are part of the cultural fabric of this city. The suburbs to the north and to the west of Dallas proper will certainly be trying to make their best cases. It’s time for the City of Dallas to protect its own.”

For more from the mayor’s office on retaining and adding new sports franchises to the city, click here.