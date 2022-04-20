DALLAS (KDAF) — The saga of T-Pain’s rant about his upcoming concert in Dallas continues after he took to Twitter and the mayor of Dallas, Eric Johnson, responded.

T-Pain said, “Aight. So what I’m gathering from all the responses, is the spot they chose to put me in for my tour date in Dallas doesn’t have a super dope reputation, is that correct? Do I need to make them move the show to a different spot/city?”

Not long after Mayor Johnson responded, “You don’t need to move your show out of Dallas and if you have questions about public safety as it relates to your specific concert venue, our police department and police chief are first class professionals who will be happy to answer your questions. @DallasPD@DPDChiefGarcia“

He also included the Dallas Police Department and the police chief for any inquiries T-Pain might have about the venue and public safety.

He didn’t stop there though, Johnson touted that Dallas is the only top 10 city in the country where violent crime fell in 2021, “…and overall violent crime is down even more so far this year. So, you and your concert goers should feel safe here. Our police chief is great and he’s tagged if you have questions. Enjoy Big D!”

Lastly, Johson admitted he had seen T-Pain in concert at the American Airlines Center in Dallas back in the day, “Glad you’re back!”

T-Pain has two upcoming shows in Texas, the first in Austin at EMO’s on May 17 and the next at the Factory in Dallas on May 18. You can check out the tour and more here.