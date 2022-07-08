DALLAS (KDAF) — Former Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was assassinated Friday on a street in western Japan by a gunman during a campaign speech.

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson responded to the killing and said, “I am stunned by the assassination of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. This is an immense tragedy. The city of Dallas stands against this reprehensible violence, and we grieve with our friends in Japan.”

Senator Ted Cruz of Texas also responded on Twitter and said, “I am deeply saddened to hear about the horrific assassination of former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe. I had the pleasure of meeting with him one-on-one a few years ago. Abe was a great friend & ally to the US who stood up to the threats from the Chinese Communist Party & North Korea.”

World leaders also release statements as well:

U.S. President Joe Biden praised him for “his vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific will endure. Above all, he cared deeply about the Japanese people and dedicated his life to their service.“

Former German Chancellor Angela Merkel, whose time in office from 2005-2021 largely overlapped Abe’s, said she was devastated by the “cowardly and vile assassination.” Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared Saturday to be a day of national mourning for Abe.