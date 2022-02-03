DALLAS (KDAF) — Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson provided some updates on the impact of the winter weather that’s come across North Texas on Thursday morning.

Mayor Johnson says that power outages in Dallas are fewer than expected (Oncor reported 1,700 as of 10:47 a.m.) while Atmos Energy reported no outages. Dallas Fire-Rescue has also received fewer-than-expected calls.

Road sanding began as soon as the rain subsided overnight and the city’s water service is doing well. He adds that mostly positive news has been reported, he urges the public to not start celebrating just yet. “Be prepared to settle in for a couple days. Warmer temperatures should begin Saturday and Sunday, melting the ice and yielding safer conditions for everyone.”

Along with the update on the weather, he added that Dallas Area Rapid Transit is not running on Thursday and service won’t be back until Sunday.