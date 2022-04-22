DALLAS (KDAF) — On behalf of the City of Dallas, Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson has proclaimed April 22, 2022, as EarthX2022 day in Dallas.

The mayor made this proclamation this morning at the official kick-off for this year’s EarthX Expo at Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center.

Mayor Johnson tweeted, “Proud to proclaim today as #Earthx2022 Day in the City of Dallas. Thanks to @earthxorg for working toward environmental solutions and for showcasing Dallas to the rest of the world!”

To read the full proclamation, click here.