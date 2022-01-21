DALLAS (KDAF) – Saturday will be a day of celebration for the state championship-winning South Oak Cliff High School Golden Bears as the city of Dallas will host a downtown parade to honor them, but that’s not all.

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson has proclaimed January 22, as South Oak Cliff Day in the city. Saturday’s parade is scheduled to start at 10:30 a.m. and will run along Main Street between the Pearl Expressway and South Griffin Street. It will continue down South Griffin, Young and Marilla Streets before it ends at City Hall Plaza where Johnson and others will address and celebrate the team.

Below is the official proclamation:

WHEREAS, The City of Dallas is honored to recognize the historic achievement of South Oak Cliff High School’s football team’s victory in the 5A-II state championship on December 18, 2021; It was the Dallas Independent School District’s first football state title since 1958; and

WHEREAS, South Oak Cliff High School Golden Bears played the championship game at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington; Competing in front of a packed house of nearly 46,000 spectators, and donning their signature all-white jerseys, the team triumphed over Liberty Hill for a 23–14 win; and

WHEREAS, It is fitting and appropriate to recognize South Oak Cliff High School in honor of this momentous occasion; Furthermore, it must be stated that the football players — practice after practice and game after game — persevered and overcame significant adversity both in and out of school to ultimately achieve this victory; They have done the hard work to become not only better athletes, but to become even stronger young men, strengthening their character, faith, and self-confidence in the process, and inspiring the people of Dallas to certainly do the same; and

WHEREAS, South Oak Cliff families, teachers, staff, alumni, and coaches were integral to the victory by offering constant guidance and support to the football players and to all of the young people in their community; and

WHEREAS, South Oak Cliff, located in the 75216 ZIP code, has overcome historic inequities and banded together to make their community safer, stronger, and more vibrant; The people of this neighborhood represent the best of Dallas.

NOW, THEREFORE, I, ERIC JOHNSON, MAYOR OF THE CITY OF DALLAS, do hereby proclaim Saturday, January 22, 2022, as

SOUTH OAK CLIFF DAY

in Dallas, Texas.