DALLAS (KDAF) — Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson provided a lunchtime update on the winter weather and how it’s affecting Dallas on Thursday.

Firstly, Johnson shared that Oncor has reported very few outages. Secondly, DART is waiting until the afternoon hours to check and see if and when the trains can run again.

He also shared that street treatments are continuing throughout the day as ice accumulation has made it hazardous for those not only in Dallas but across North Texas to travel. There are a few traffic signals that are out in Dallas.

Lastly, he calls on the public to “Stay off the roads,” as he reports that a few cars have hit Dallas Fire-Rescue vehicles.