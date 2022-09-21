DALLAS (KDAF) — Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson has proclaimed this week as ‘Iron Skillet Week’ just days before the college football matchup between North Texas rivals Southern Methodist University and Texas Christian University.

If you are new to Texas and are wondering why Mayor Johnson chose the name “Iron Skillet Week”, there is some history behind it.

The Iron Skillet Game is a college football rivalry between Fort Worth’s TCU and Dallas’ SMU. Despite them no longer being in the same conference, both schools have agreed to play against each other through 2025. The winner of the game gets an iron skillet.

According to a report on SMU’s website from September of 2017, the rivalry between the two schools dates all the way back to 1946.

The two schools had started the rivalry games to prevent damages to school property after more than $1,000 in damages has been reported at both campuses the year prior.

“The SMU student council proposed the skillet as a symbol of the rivalry and substitute for vandalism,” SMU Archivist Joan Gosnell said in the report.

According to notes from a student council meeting, the schools wanted to set up a rivalry similar to the Little Brown Jug Trophy, a rivalry between Michigan and Minnesota.

A student reportedly purchased an aluminum skillet to be the trophy between SMU and TCU’s rivalry.

Unfounded rumors surrounding the Iron Skillet Game tell a different story. According to the rumor, which has not been proven to be true, an SMU fan was frying frog legs in a skillet ahead of a game between the two schools.

A disgruntled TCU fan saw what was happening and proposed that the winner of the game received the frog legs and the skillet. The rumor then goes on to say that was how the tradition of receiving a skillet began.

This year’s Iron Skillet Game will take place on Saturday, Sept. 24, at SMU.