DALLAS (KDAF) — A new mural has been unveiled in Dallas to bring awareness to hate crimes.
The unveiling took place on Monday, Oct. 3. Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson along with Special Agent in Charge Mattew DeSarno unveiled the mural which intends to bring awareness to hate crimes and to encourage the public to report these offenses to law enforcement.
According to the FBI, hate crimes are defined as a criminal offense that is motivated, in whole or in part, by the offender’s bias(es) against a:
- race
- religion
- disability
- sexual orientation
- ethnicity
- gender
- gender identity
To report a hate crime, call 1-800-CALL-FBI or submit tips at tips.fbi.gov.