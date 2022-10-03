DALLAS (KDAF) — A new mural has been unveiled in Dallas to bring awareness to hate crimes.

The unveiling took place on Monday, Oct. 3. Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson along with Special Agent in Charge Mattew DeSarno unveiled the mural which intends to bring awareness to hate crimes and to encourage the public to report these offenses to law enforcement.

According to the FBI, hate crimes are defined as a criminal offense that is motivated, in whole or in part, by the offender’s bias(es) against a:

race

religion

disability

sexual orientation

ethnicity

gender

gender identity

To report a hate crime, call 1-800-CALL-FBI or submit tips at tips.fbi.gov.