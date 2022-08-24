DALLAS (KDAF) — Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson is showing his support for Ukraine. Mayor Johnson has officially extended special recognition to Ukrainian Independence Day this Wednesday, Aug. 24.

In a tweet, Mayor Johnson said, “Today, we commemorate Ukrainian Independence Day. The Ukrainian people continue to struggle valiantly against the Russian Federation’s unprovoked aggression. Let us renew our support for Ukraine in its fight to remain a free and independent nation.”

Ukrainian Independence Day is celebrated on Aug. 24, in commemoration of the Ukrainian Declaration of Independence which was issued on that day in 1991.