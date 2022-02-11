DALLAS (KDAF) — Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson is honoring the life of the first Black flight attendant to be employed at Southwest Airlines by proclaiming Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, as “Celebrating the Life of CJ Bostic Day” in the city.

Bostic worked for the Dallas-based airlines for almost 50 years and was an icon in the industry, according to a release from the mayor’s office. She had died from cancer in January and the proclamation was given for her funeral on Friday.

“The City of Dallas is privileged to honor the life and legacy of Charlene Jenkins “CJ” Bostic, an extraordinary woman recognized as the first Black flight attendant employed at Southwest Airlines; Throughout her phenomenal career, she displayed the highest degree of professionalism and care to everyone she met; She was known for her warmth, her compassion, and her spirit of positivity, making a lasting impression to thousands of fellow flight attendants and customers alike; We wish to offer our deepest condolences to the family of CJ Bostic, who departed from this life on January 10, 2022.”

You can read the full proclamation here.